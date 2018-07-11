Fire in Jasper Avenue commercial building causes $1.5M in damage

A fire early Wednesday in a Jasper Avenue commercial building caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says.

Nearly 50 firefighters tackled a fire at a two-storey property at 11725 Jasper Ave.

The fire was reported just before 6 a.m. Twelve units and 48 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, arriving in four minutes, fire rescue officials said in a news release.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but investigators have determined that it started in the lower level of the building.

District fire chief Howard Samycia said the fire was contained to the basement, which he thought belonged to a business called 117 Kitchen and Bar.

Nobody was in the building and no firefighters were hurt, Samycia said.

Bradley Thompson was working at a nearby store overnight. He said he called 911 after seeing "plumes of black smoke bursting out the doors.

"It was super heavy," he said. "The smell was horrible, too."

Police shut down Jasper Avenue between 116th Street and 118th Street for about two hours.

The building houses Maximo's Pizza and Donair.

In January 2017, Riza Kasikcioglu, the restaurant owner, ran into a nearby apartment complex to help save people from a late-night fire.

Months later, Kasikcioglu was diagnosed with a brain tumour and — amid financial hardships and failing health — was forced to shut down the business and list it for sale.