13 crews called to fight fire at homes under construction in southwest Edmonton

An early morning fire Tuesday damaged three homes under construction in southwest Edmonton.

The fire, which was reported around 5 a.m., spread to three buildings in the Chappelle Gardens neighbourhood in the area of Cooper Bend and Cooper Link SW.

Initially, seven fire crews were sent to the scene but within 15 minutes another six were deployed, said Edmonton Fire Services spokesperson Rowan Anderson.

Residents living in several nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, he said.

The fire was brought under control by about 6:30 a.m.

There is no information yet on the cause of the fire.