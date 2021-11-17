One person injured in fire at former hostel building in downtown Edmonton

One person was injured when a fire broke out early Wednesday inside a former hostel in downtown Edmonton.

The former Dwayne's Home building at 10209 100th Ave. was damaged by fire, said Sarah Jackson, a spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

Jackson said the full extent of the damages won't be known until the fire is fully extinguished and fire investigators can enter the building.

One person was taken to hospital, Jackson said. She had no further details.

Firefighters were called to the building just before 3 a.m.

Six crews responded and heavy smoke was coming from inside the building, Jackson said.

The fire was brought under control shortly before 5 a.m.. As of 7 a.m., crews remained on scene extinguishing hot spots, Jackson said.

The former hostel was set up as a transitional housing facility in 2013.

With space for about 130 adult residents in 68 rooms, the facility catered to people who otherwise would be sleeping rough.

Homeward Trust Edmonton took over operations in 2019 and the site was temporarily used as a supportive housing facility for about 128 people.

The not-for-profit took over after the previous operator fell behind on rent, putting residents at risk of eviction.

Homeward Trust began working to transition residents out of the building in 2019, citing concerns about the site's financial model.

The building, owned by ProCura Real Estate Services, has been vacant since November 2020.

The company plans to turn the property into six storey multi-unit residential building and submitted a rezoning application with the city last year.