Edmonton fire crews battle golf cart business blaze

A fire broke out in the yard of an Edmonton golf cart dealership on Saturday evening.

Fire crews were on the scene of the fire outside The Golf Cart People on 92nd Street and 55th Avenue at 7:14 p.m., four minutes after the first call came in, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Jackson said.

Three pumps, two ladder trucks, a rescue truck and tanker responded to the one-alarm fire. There were no injuries in the blaze.

Black smoke billowing from the fire prompted fire crews to call Alberta Environment and Parks.

The blaze was put out by 8:40 p.m., Jackson said, and Edmonton drainage services were also called as a precaution, due to fuel on the scene.

An investigation into the fire is underway.

The south Edmonton business is open on weekends by appointment only.