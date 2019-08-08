Kids playing with lighter started Sunday house fire in Edgemont

Two children playing with a lighter accidentally started a fire on Sunday that destroyed a house under construction in southwest Edmonton, police say.

The fire started at about 3 p.m. in an unfinished house near Edgemont Way and Eifert Crescent.

Neighbouring homes and vehicles were impacted by the fire, Edmonton police said Wednesday in a news release.

No injuries were reported.

About 25 firefighters worked to contain the blaze, and got it under control at around 3:30 p.m.

An investigation by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services determined the fire was suspicious and called in police to assist.

"After speaking with neighbouring residents, officers learned that two children were seen playing in the home just prior to the fire," police said. "A short time later ... investigators located the children and their parents nearby, and the children admitted that they were playing in the home with a lighter when they accidentally lit a fire."

Police and the fire department said they will work with the children and their families to educate them on fire safety.