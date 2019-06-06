Edmonton lifts fire ban as the rain settles in

Time to get out the marshmallows and hot dogs. And also the umbrellas.

Thanks to rain showers, a city-wide fire ban which was declared on May 31 due to dry conditions, was lifted Thursday morning.

Edmontonians are now able to use open burning permits, fireworks and backyard fire pits, as well as cooking stoves and barbecues that use fuels such as wood and briquettes, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said in a news release.

Fire bans are imposed based on the fire weather Index which takes into account temperature, wind conditions, humidity and precipitation levels.

Environment Canada is predicting showers and thunderstorms for the next two days. Between five and 10 millimetres of rain is expected to fall Thursday; up to 40 millimetres could fall before Friday night.

The national weather agency expects Saturday to be sunny with a high of 12 C — perfect weather to spark up the backyard fire pit.