Edmonton firefighters working to extinguish apartment fire near Whyte Avenue

Edmonton firefighters are still working to extinguish a fire that ignited in an apartment building near Whyte Avenue early Saturday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were called to the Douglas Manor, an apartment building with historic designation located near 107th Street and 83rd Avenue around the Garneau neighbourhood, shortly before 3:45 a.m. Saturday, a city spokesperson said.

Five crews arrived on scene minutes later, but it took them about five hours to get the fire under control, the spokesperson said.

The fire had not been completely extinguished before 11 a.m., when CBC News spoke with the spokesperson.

No injuries have been reported.

The top floor of the apartment complex sustained serious damage, but the spokesperson was unable to confirm how many people will be displaced, if any.

Fire investigators are still on scene, the spokesperson said.