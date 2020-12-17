Edmonton field hospital could open by mid-January if needed, AHS says

Alberta Health Services says it anticipates a field hospital at the University of Alberta's Butterdome could open to COVID-19 patients by mid-January, if needed, as preparations get underway.

With the help of the Canadian Red Cross, the transformation of the athletic complex into a temporary field hospital is expected to begin next week and wrap up during the first week of January, AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson said in an email Monday.

The 100-bed facility would add to Edmonton's hospital capacity, above current plans to extend capacity for COVID-19 patients to 2,250 beds and 425 intensive care spaces, he said.

"These care spaces will be kept in reserve, for use as needed," Williamson said.

The beds could be used for patients recovering from COVID-19 who are deemed to be at low risk of transmitting the virus, Williamson said, but noted other patients could also be treated at the centre.

Alberta's chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw said last week the field hospital, dubbed an alternate care centre, is a precautionary measure.

But as the province recorded a record number of hospitalizations on Monday, Hinshaw warned that if Alberta does not bend the curve, "we may need to use those extra spaces."

"If we can continue to work together to bend the curve, as we have been … then perhaps we may not need those beds at all. But of course, it's also prudent that they're there in backup just in case they're needed, but it really is up to all of us," she said Monday, as daily new case totals continued a recent downward trend.

On Monday, hospitals in the Edmonton health zone were treating 456 people with COVID-19, over half of the provincial total of 795. In the Edmonton area, 87 people were admitted to intensive care units.

As COVID-19 demands stretch capacity at the city's hospitals, Hinshaw announced this month that up to 60 per cent of non-urgent surgeries would be postponed to ensure space for critically ill patients.

AHS did not immediately respond on Monday afternoon to questions about plans to staff the field hospital. A spokesperson for Health Minister Tyler Shandro directed questions to AHS.

The latest update comes after CBC News reported earlier this month that the Alberta government had drafted internal plans to establish two or more Alberta field hospitals, should brick-and-mortar hospitals become overwhelmed.

'Show Albertans what the plan is'

The NDP acting opposition health critic MLA Heather Sweet denounced what she called the government's opaque plans for the Butterdome field hospital.

"We still don't know what this government knows around what our infection rates are going to look like past Christmas, so we would like to see this government show Albertans what the plan is," she said.

"I think the fact that the Red Cross is being asked to set up these field hospitals in a matter of weeks … speaks to an urgency that this government is aware of."

A Red Cross volunteer adjusts an opening in a tent at a mobile hospital at the Jacques Lemaire arena in the Montreal suburb of LaSalle in April. The charity is now working with the Alberta government to prepare a temporary hospital at a university athletic complex in Edmonton (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

In Calgary, a temporary building constructed in the summer at Peter Lougheed hospital is being used as an extension of the emergency department.

The Butterdome was previously used as a COVID-19 assessment centre in the spring.

"The plan is part of our ongoing, proactive pandemic response planning and is one of several initiatives that will ensure our healthcare system can meet increased demand caused by COVID-19," Williamson said.