Four years in prison for fentanyl dealer whose customer died from overdose

An Edmonton drug dealer who sold fentanyl to a customer who died from an overdose has been sentenced to four years in prison for trafficking and criminal negligence causing the death.

Before he was sentenced on Wednesday, Jordan Yarmey apologized to his victim's parents.

"It's a horrible tragedy that I wish could have been avoided," Yarmey said in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench.

Justice Beverley Browne agreed with a joint sentencing submission made by the Crown and defence, and in her ruling referred to fentanyl as "the most addictive, destructive and dangerous drug on the street."

The young man who died, Szymon Kalich, contacted Yarmey on Jan. 25, 2016, after he was released from a residential drug treatment centre.

Yarmey offered to sell Kalich three fentanyl pills for $100.

In Yarmey's apartment, the two men took the drug together by crushing a pill on a plate and snorting it.

When Yarmey went into his bedroom, he left Kalich on the living room couch. Kalich still had fentanyl in his possession.

Sometime the next day, Kalich died of an overdose. Yarmey later found him dead on the couch, according to an agreed statement of facts entered with the court.

Yarmey dragged the body into the hallway of his apartment building. Neighbours soon contacted police.

He was arrested soon afterward when he tried to sell fentanyl to an undercover RCMP officer.