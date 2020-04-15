Edmonton records first traffic fatality of 2020

One person has been killed in a collision in north Edmonton Wednesday.

Police attended the scene at 118th Avenue and 50th Street shortly after 11 a.m., where an Edmonton Transit bus sat parked next to the curb with a tarp covering a body at the rear of the bus.

Several officers and the Major Collision Investigations Section were seen searching the roadway.

The intersection remained closed as of 2 p.m.

Police said they expect to release more details of the collision Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the death is the city's first traffic fatality of the year.