Man dies in single-vehicle crash on Jasper Avenue

A 62-year-old man died Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Jasper Avenue.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 106th Street and Jasper Avenue just before 9 p.m., Edmonton police said in a news release.

When firefighters arrived, they found the vehicle had collided with a concrete barricade and the driver was unresponsive and slumped over the steering wheel.

The man died later in hospital.

The driver was not speeding or impaired and no other vehicles were involved, police said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.