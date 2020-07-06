Friends, co-workers mourn young women killed in Edmonton Starbucks crash

Two young women killed when a speeding car crashed into an Edmonton Starbucks outlet have been identified as Emma Macarthur and Georgia Donovan, according to a court document that lists the charges against the driver.

Faisal Yousef, 32, also died when a silver two-door Audi slammed into the Starbucks on Calgary Trail and 55th Avenue shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Friday.

The driver, Oscar Benjumea, fled the scene but was arrested at his home hours later.

Benjumea, 25, has been charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing death, three counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident and one count of operating a vehicle while disqualified.

Donovan was a well-loved staff member at the Commercial Hotel and Blues on Whyte.

"Grief has fallen over our establishment in a profound way," director Rose Ross said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"There has been a flood of tears from young and old alike, our friends in the industry, our incredible customers, and Georgia's work family."

Marty Melnychuk, restaurant general manager at the popular hotel and bar, said in a Facebook post he spoke to Donovan at about 10 p.m. Thursday to tell her she had been promoted to a management role.

She was killed about four hours later.

"As a GM operating partner they say everyone is replaceable," Melnychuk wrote. "I would strongly disagree with that statement. There will never be another Georgia Donovan, as the hospitality industry lost a great and one of my best friends.

"I love you Georgia and Emma Macarthur. The term heaven just received two angels is a understatement. The nicest and best people I've ever met."

Benjumea, a partner in a local cannabis business, was recovering from non-life-threatening injuries in hospital on Saturday afternoon, police said.

He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on July 13.