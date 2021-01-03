Man killed in southwest Edmonton crash

Police are investigating a fatal collision in southwest Edmonton.

Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, a left-turning minivan driven by a 73-year-old woman struck a southbound SUV driven by a 44-year-old woman, according to police.

Emergency responders treated a 39-year-old man, a passenger in the minivan, who was taken to hospital where he later died. The SUV driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.

The intersection was temporarily closed but has since reopened. The Major Collisions Investigations Section is investigating.

Police say speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors.