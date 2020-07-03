3 dead after car crashes into building on Calgary Trail

Three people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a building on Calgary Trail in south Edmonton early Friday.

Edmonton police responded to the scene at Calgary Trail and 55th Avenue around 2:20 a.m.

Officers found three dead people inside an Audi sedan that had hit the wall of a Starbucks coffee shop. In a news release, police said officers are looking for the vehicle's male driver.

Images from the scene show the car was severely damaged by the impact.

The Audi appears to have struck the exterior of the building head on, shattering the glass entrance doors, smashing bricks from the facade and leaving the vehicle compacted and mangled.

The vehicle remained on scene, its doors open with a black tarp erected beside the passenger side.

Police were still on scene Friday morning and had blocked off vehicle access to several blocks surrounding the crash site.

Calgary Trail was closed north of 55th Avenue and motorists are urged to find other routes.