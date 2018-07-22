Skip to Main Content
Police investigate fatal collision in southeast Edmonton
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area of 75th Street and 101st Avenue as police investigate a fatal collision. The collision occurred in the intersection, the Edmonton Police Service said in a media release Sunday morning.

No other details were provided.

