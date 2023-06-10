'You are the trend:' Edmonton talent turns international heads

Edmonton models have the opportunity this weekend to come face-to-face with 20 international scouts from fashion capitals around the world including Milan, New York and Japan — during one of two major fashion events in the city.

The scouting opportunity on Sunday is rooted in the work of a group of western agencies known as the Model Forum.

The forum takes place following a series of fashion shows by the locally-based Nulla Art & Fashion Collective.

"This is the first time some of these scouts have ever been in Alberta to scout potential talent," said Konstantinos Koukouzikis, 36, an Edmonton model represented by Patti Falconer Agency.

Part of the growing international interest comes from recent major productions shot in Alberta such as The Last of Us and The Revenant.

"The cost in Alberta, it's lower than in BC, and the scenery is beautiful," said Koukouzikis.

"So they are trying to find local talent too, in order to work with all the different productions that they are coming here."

Catch a Nulla fashion show 6:30 pm or 9:30 pm Saturday at the Chateau Lacombe. (Submitted by Konstantinos Koukouzikis)

Nulla is a fashion house established two-and-a-half years ago to nurture, develop and showcase local talent while striving to make fashion more accessible and inclusive.

Among the designers being featured on Saturday is world-renowned jeweler George Ilagan, a partner in Baroque Personal Jeweler, which has both an Edmonton and international presence.

Ilagan — who shows multi-million dollar, one-of-a-kind pieces at private salons around the world — recalls how he was attracted to the vision of Nulla founder, Sheila Ferreira.

"Because her vision was all about promoting young Canadian designers," said Ilagan, who has become a close friend and collaborator. "Edmonton's not exactly a fashion capital, but there's a lot of talent."

'Beauty in all'

In addition to the encouragement and platform she offers to designers, Ilagan said he also appreciates Ferreira's inclusivity.

Jeweler George Ilagan behind the scenes at a Nulla fashion show. (Submitted by Konstantinos Koukouzikis) "When I do a show for her, I say 'I want my models to be all ethnicities' because there's beauty in all. And she's very much behind that," Ilagan said.

He offered a teaser on what to expect when his jewelry is featured on the runway at Nulla's 9:30 p.m. show Saturday.

"It will be pearls, turquoise and swimsuits," Ilagan said. "We believe that men should be able to wear jewels the same way, you know, so that's going to be the fun part of it."

The Collective celebrates models of all shapes, sizes, heritages and genders, where sustainability is also highly valued in an era of excess and climate change said Koukouzikis.

Designs from thrift stores such as Revalue by Jeannie will also be featured on the runway this weekend.

"We need this type of fashion because it's sustainable," Koukouzikis said.

"Yes, there is beauty in something that is being created and it's fresh and new and innovative, but at the same time, there is beauty in reinventing yourself through clothes that somebody else wore, maybe decades ago."

Baroque Personal Jeweler's one-of-a-kind to be shown at the fall 2023 Nulla show. (Submitted by George Ilagan)

'Celebration of authenticity'

Koukouzikis knows first hand the potential opportunities of the Model Forum where he was scouted last year to model in Mexico.

Koukouzikis moved to Edmonton from Greece eight years ago to pursue his masters degree at the University of Alberta. He only began modelling at Western Canada Fashion Week in 2019, but his career is taking off. In February, he strutted the catwalks wearing Ambergleam at New York Fashion Week.

Koukouzikis said people are much less interested in brands and trends these days.

According to a report last month by the Ernst Young Future Consumer Index, that surveyed more than 21,000 consumers across 27 countries, 55 percent of respondents said brands are no longer important and 62 percent of respondents said they don't feel the need to keep up with the latest fashion trends.

"It speaks about the times that we're in, where everybody can be whoever they want to be and there's no trend," said Koukouzikis.

"You are the trend. Each one of us is a trend, and we're just serving that. Basically it's a celebration of authenticity and our uniqueness."

Edmontonians can learn more about the show by checking out the collective's website.