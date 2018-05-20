Downtown 104th Street farmers market moving indoors

A farmers market that draws big crowds to 104th Street in downtown Edmonton during the summer is moving to a new location.

The popular City Market Downtown takes up several blocks in the area of 104th Street north of Jasper Avenue each Saturday, where vendors sell goods like produce, meat, jewelry and clothing.

In the winter, the market moves indoors to City Hall.

"We've been working closely with them to secure a unique and exciting new space, one that will meet their needs, now and well into the future," spokesperson Amber Medynski said. She did not elaborate on where that new space might be.

City Market did not return requests for comment.

But Coun. Scott McKeen said he knows the market has been looking for an indoor space for years, and believes it will be moving into the historic GWG building on 97th Street across from the courthouse.

He called the move a "mixed blessing."

"They can get sort of rained out on a number of their Saturdays, so I think they've always wanted to find a spot where they could be indoors even in the summertime," McKeen said.

"So this might allow them some expansion opportunities that they haven't had on [104th] Street."

One vendor says she can't imagine the market being indoors in the summer. (Josee St-Onge/CBC)

LRT construction on 103rd Avenue would have an impact on the market in its existing space, which McKeen suspects was part of City Market's decision to move.

Moving into The Quarters could offer the area a boost and provides more parking space for visitors outside of the downtown core, he added.

Mayor Don Iveson said he's sad to see the market leave 104th Street and hopes it continues to draw people from around the city to its new space.

"I think that's been phenomenal for the revitalization of that street and I'll be sad to lose them here at City Hall on Saturdays in the wintertime," Iveson said.

"But really it's their choice and we want the market to be successful and the vendors to thrive."

Chad Helm said the market's pedestrian traffic helped when he opened his men's clothing store — The Helm Clothing — on 104th Street seven years ago.

"The market played a fairly crucial role in getting us exposure," he said.

"A lot of people were in because of the market and it helped us build our clientele."

Helm said he understands why the market is looking to move indoors. When the city is cold for most of the year, it makes sense for vendors' business, he said.

His business doesn't rely on walk-in traffic but he says the loss of the market could affect other businesses in the area that do, like coffee shops and restaurants.

Rachel Bingham is a jewelry maker who owns Bang Bang Bijoux. She was a vendor at the 104th Street market for five years.

Bingham also lives on 104th Street and said she'll miss the atmosphere created by buskers, dog walkers and grocery shoppers outside enjoying the market every weekend.

She said she can't imagine the market being inside.

"It didn't feel like a job to wake up, set up your tent, interact with all of these wonderful people and then you could wander down the street and pick up all sorts of snacks.

"It was just the best, honestly."