Edmonton 'fake police officer' receives 5-year prison sentence in sexual assault

A photo-radar supervisor in Edmonton accused of a sexual assault while posing as a police officer was sentenced Friday to five years in prison.

Paul Derkson, 53, stood in the prisoner's box as Court of Queen's Bench Justice Adam Germain delivered the sentence based on a joint submission by the Crown and defence.

Germain noted in the sentencing that Derksen, a peace officer for five years, had no previous criminal record and admitted to a number of facts which reduced trial time.

But, he said, the court must send a strong message to all people entrusted with state authority when it comes to the abuse of power.

"A five-year sentence certainly shows society's denunciation of law enforcement officers who would take advantage of their important role in society to commit crime of any type but in particular of an odious event such as taking advantage of a woman late at night and sexually assaulting her," Germain said.

"A breach of trust must also attract a significant sentence."

Two years ago, under the guise of an impaired driving investigation, Derksen pulled over a 27-year-old woman, who can't be named because of a publication ban.

Derksen was in uniform driving his personal vehicle when he stopped the woman.

He offered to do her a favour by driving her home, persuaded her to get into her vehicle, took her to a parking lot and then forced her to perform fellatio, Germain said.

The woman, who was not in court Friday, submitted a victim impact statement.

"The state of fear I was in left many sleepless nights for my entire family," she wrote. "This did not just affect me; I have two children who needed me, and I was not able to parent at my full capacity."

She said after three years in trade school, she dropped out because she couldn't stand being in a room full of men. She contemplated suicide and moved out of the country, to try to start a new life.

I can breathe again knowing that you were held accountable for your decisions and poor choices - Victim

"The guilt and the shame sexual assault leaves on someone is something nobody ever deserves to carry with them, and I hope that in me coming forward saved others from this same feeling, or that it gives someone the strength to tell their story," the woman wrote.

"Today I write this for the ones that didn't get to go home, the ones that lost their voices, to the missing and murdered Indigenous women and families.

"Today I am on a path to finding myself again which is a long road. But now I can breathe again knowing that you were held accountable for your decisions and poor choices."

Derksen, who pleaded not guilty, was also convicted of kidnapping, bribery of officers and breach of trust.

Defence lawyer James Raworth said his client maintains his innocence but accepts the court's decision. He said protective custody would be necessary, based on Derksen's experience in remand.

"He was subjected to specific threats and actions that make him fearful for his safety," said Raworth, who recommended Derksen serve his sentence at Drumheller Institution so he can be close to family.

Court heard that two of Derkson's three children had to change their last name because of the harassment they faced at school.

"Crime radiates outward in the community that we live in," Germain said. "It's like a pebble thrown into a still pond and the ripples extend ever further outward affecting and catching many people in the net of that criminal behaviour."

Germain recommended Derksen be given a day pass to visit his terminally ill father and attend the funeral.

Crown prosecutor Bonnie Parker says the sentence sends a strong message to police and peace officers that if they breach the trust of the public, they will face serious consequences. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Outside the courthouse, Crown prosecutor Bonnie Parker commended the complainant for her strength.

"This has been a very difficult and stressful time for the complainant which was evident in her victim impact statement," Parker said.

"I want to thank her for her courage in coming forward because this is not an easy process for anyone and she demonstrated great courage.

"We would not have the outcome we did today were it not for her strength."

Derksen will be registered as a sex offender for the next 20 years.