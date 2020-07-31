Closure of Expo Centre shelter leaves hundreds looking elsewhere for critical services

Hundreds of Edmontonians are looking elsewhere for food, shelter, medical services as the emergency shelter at the Edmonton Expo Centre closed Friday.

"I am thankful to the Expo centre and all our community partners for providing a vital resource during the height of the pandemic," Rajan Sawnhey, community and social services minister, said in a news release. "We know COVID-19 is still with us and vulnerable Albertans continue to be impacted."

The shelter opened as a daytime drop-in facility and emergency isolation shelter three months ago as public health officials grew concerned about the prospect of a COVID-19 outbreak among the city's homeless population.

The number of people using the drop-in shelter each day was anywhere between 400 and 600. Dozens more were housed in the shelter which served as a safe isolation unit for people exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

On Friday, the province said alternate services for homeless Edmontonians will soon be available.

Some of those services are "expected to be available" at Hope Mission and the Mustard Seed as early as this weekend, with more services coming online in the days and weeks ahead, Sawnhey said in the release.

She gave no indication of how many people the facilities will be able to service or if comes close to the number in need.

Sawney said her department is working with the shelters in Edmonton to transition to 24-hour service.

"This transition to 24/7 access ensures individuals have access to a safe place to stay during the day and other vital services such as food, showers and laundry," she said.

Isolation services at the Expo centre will be extended until Aug. 14 as the province continues to search for alternative space, the province said.

Earlier this week Edmonton city council heard negotiations are underway to lease a space.

On Wednesday, Mayor Don Iveson called on the province to work with local agencies to ensure homeless Edmontonians have access to critical services as the emergency shelter shuts.

Social service agencies are doing their best to find a solution, Iveson said, but housing is the responsibility of the province and its support is needed.

"We do not want to see the progress that we've made so far protecting vulnerable people come into jeopardy," Iveson said Wednesday.

The city said the closure of the Expo centre shelter is due to provincial funding coming to an end, the lifting of the state of local emergency and the need for the centre to resume normal function.