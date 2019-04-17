Preferred concept for Exhibition Lands redevelopment to be discussed next week

The future of the Edmonton Exhibition Lands will be front and centre at city hall next Tuesday.

Edmonton city council is ready to review city staff's preferred concept that has come from consultations with the public, stakeholders and developers.

Nearly a year ago the city received 62 submissions with ideas for ways to redevelop the land just north of the downtown core. The list was narrowed down to four concepts. The city says the main distinction between the concepts was the level of public investment and the amount of land that would be sold to private investors.

A city survey showed the top priorities were finding a new anchor for the area, having a low level of public investment and including affordable housing.

Survey respondents were also given the opportunity to write in priorities that they felt were missing. The top three write-in responses were density, transit-oriented development and re-purposing the Northlands Coliseum.

Finding a new home for K-Days was also a concern that was mentioned multiple times from respondents.

During the public engagement sessions, the city says participants wanted to see something on the site that would move away from the status quo, benefit existing residents and bring more people to the area.

The report says the preferred concept builds on the ideas from the surveys and the four concepts, especially C1, which was the preferred design from respondents.

Concept C1 emerged as the overall preference according to a city report on the Exhibition Lands redevelopment plan.

Other infrastructure investments that are proposed include a new LRT station south of the EXPO Centre and a relocation of the Coliseum LRT station. The preferred concept also includes upgrades to Wayne Gretzky Drive, Borden Park and improved connections to the river valley.

The city expects to complete the work in stages.The projected timeline for the redevelopment of the area is 20 to 30 years.