What to do this weekend in Edmonton

Arts and Culture

Fans of Jane Austen are lining up for the latest production at the Citadel Theatre, Christmas at Pemberley, on until December 9. (Citadel Theatre) Billed as a "sequel" to the Jane Austen classic Pride and Prejudice, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley explores the character Mary, the oft over-looked middle child of the Bennet clan. The play opens Saturday and runs until Dec. 9 at the Citadel Theatre

The popular Taboo ... The Naughty but Nice Sex Show returns to the Edmonton EXPO Centre.

After a little classic ballet? Great Russian Nutcracker hits the stage of the Myer Horowitz Theatre for a matinee and an evening show Saturday.

In Flew Enza: The Spanish Flu Comes to Alberta is an exhibit on now at the Borealis Gallery showcasing the effects of this killer disease 100 years later.

Sports

The Edmonton Oil Kings take on the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday night at Rogers Place.

At the University of Alberta, both basketball teams are home to face the Lethbridge Pronghorns. The Pandas hockey team also plays at home Saturday afternoon.

Music

Doug and the Slugs are making it work at Century Casino Saturday celebrating 40 years, featuring five of the original members of the CanCon collective.

Doug and The Slugs, with five of the original members of the group, perform at Edmonton's Century Casino on Saturday. (Century Casino)

Festival Place in Sherwood Park welcomes veteran blues guitarist Walter Parks to the stage Saturday night.

Saskatoon folk rockers The Deep Dark Woods play The Starlite Room on Sunday.

The Club at Citadel Theatre is the place to be for the Legends of Carnegie Hall with musicians Alison MacDonald, Rachel Bowron and Celeigh Cardinal paying tribute to the likes of Patsy Cline, June Garland, Bette Midler and Ella Fitzgerald, until Sunday.

Festive season

The SCARS Christmas Craft Sale is on at Westmount Junior High School on Sunday in support of Second Chance Animal Rescue Society. The event also features pet photos with Santa.

The Junior League of Edmonton hosts its annual Homes for the Holidays. (Lauren Dary) Home for the Holidays is your chance to tour five beautifully decorated homes and help out the Junior League of Edmonton . Tours begin at Westmount Community Hall and are on until Sunday.

The big man in the red suit officially arrives at West Edmonton Mall on Saturday.

Magic of Lights, a two-kilometre drive-thru experience, returns to Castrol Raceway in Leduc.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton this week Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.