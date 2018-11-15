What to do this weekend in Edmonton
The Deep Dark Woods, Nutcracker, Taboo and more
Arts and Culture
The popular Taboo ... The Naughty but Nice Sex Show returns to the Edmonton EXPO Centre.
After a little classic ballet? Great Russian Nutcracker hits the stage of the Myer Horowitz Theatre for a matinee and an evening show Saturday.
In Flew Enza: The Spanish Flu Comes to Alberta is an exhibit on now at the Borealis Gallery showcasing the effects of this killer disease 100 years later.
Sports
The Edmonton Oil Kings take on the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday night at Rogers Place.
At the University of Alberta, both basketball teams are home to face the Lethbridge Pronghorns. The Pandas hockey team also plays at home Saturday afternoon.
Music
Doug and the Slugs are making it work at Century Casino Saturday celebrating 40 years, featuring five of the original members of the CanCon collective.
Festival Place in Sherwood Park welcomes veteran blues guitarist Walter Parks to the stage Saturday night.
Saskatoon folk rockers The Deep Dark Woods play The Starlite Room on Sunday.
The Club at Citadel Theatre is the place to be for the Legends of Carnegie Hall with musicians Alison MacDonald, Rachel Bowron and Celeigh Cardinal paying tribute to the likes of Patsy Cline, June Garland, Bette Midler and Ella Fitzgerald, until Sunday.
Festive season
The SCARS Christmas Craft Sale is on at Westmount Junior High School on Sunday in support of Second Chance Animal Rescue Society. The event also features pet photos with Santa.
The big man in the red suit officially arrives at West Edmonton Mall on Saturday.
Magic of Lights, a two-kilometre drive-thru experience, returns to Castrol Raceway in Leduc.
For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton this week Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.