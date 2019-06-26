11 ways to celebrate Canada Day in Edmonton

Canada Day at the legislature

It's tradition for thousands each year starting with a pancake breakfast, live performances, on to a road race and kid-friendly activities the Alberta Legislature.

Swing by and say hi to Mark Connolly and Tara McCarthy who will be broadcasting on the south grounds starting at 6 a.m. for CBC's Alberta Morning.

Also be sure to visit The Works Art and Design Festival at Capital Plaza.

A number of pieces at The Works Art and Design Festival makes for the perfect backdrop for that Canada Day pic. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Canada Day in the city

The Art Gallery of Alberta is free for Canada Day.

Canada Day is the final day for the Muttart Conservatory. It closes Tuesday for 18 months of renovation work. There will be music, planting, crafts and treats.

For close to 30 years, the Mill Woods Canada Day Celebration has been a favourite while featuring multicultural performances, wagon rides and artisan bazaar. This year CBC Edmonton's Nancy Carlson, Min Dhariwal and Adrienne Pan will be emcees at the main stage.

Other Canada Day fun

Canada is celebrating 152 years of history, so why not celebrate along at the 2019 Historic Festival and Doors Open Edmonton. The week-long festival kicks off Canada Day at 2 p.m. at the Old Timers Cabin.

The Heritage Chinatown Street Festival and Market goes from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at 96th Street and 102A Avenue with more than 100 performers featuring martial arts, lion dancing and more.

If it's raining, try Sand on Whyte as the sculptures are under tents. Admission is free at the corner of Whyte Avenue and Gateway Boulevard.

It's a day at the beach, only it's at the corner of Whyte and Gateway. Sand on Whyte goes on until July 7. (Courtney Sidders)

The Blues on Whyte Canada Day Celebrations also happens to be a 35th Birthday Bash for this local musical haunt in the Commercial Hotel. The bash runs over two days and features a seven band marathon including the Joe Cocker Experience and Led Zepplin Tributes.

If sports are more to you liking, the Canadian Premier League pits FC Edmonton against the Halifax Wanderers at Clarke Field at 1:30 p.m. Prior to the game, CBC Edmonton's Min Dhariwal and Sandra Batson will be hosting a pre-game event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. so swing by for exclusive swag.

There's also baseball at RE/MAX Field with a patio party on Canada Day afternoon, before the Moose Jaw Miller Express take on the Edmonton Prospects, followed by a post-game concert featuring "The Whiskey Boyz" and keep your seat for the fireworks.

The Canada Day fireworks start at 11 p.m. Prime viewing spots: Victoria Park, Government House Park, Ezio Faraone Park to name a few.

For even more Canada Day activities you can catch Our Edmonton from the Alberta Legislature Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Canada Day on CBC TV.