Milky Way Day, BaconFest, April Wine and more: What to do with your long weekend

It's over. I know, I don't know where the summer went either, but we don't want you to labour over finding things to fill this long weekend. Here's a list of nearly 20 events.

Elk Island National Park and the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve is the place to be for the 13th annual Star Party. Milky Way Day is on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Devon More performing in her show Flute Loops as part of the holdover series of the Edmonton Fringe Festival. (Edmonton Fringe Festival) From star gazing to a hovering moon. If you haven't got around to viewing the Lost In Space exhibit featuring the Museum of the Moon at the Muttart Conservatory , you have until Sept. 16.

If you didn't make it to the Edmonton International Fringe Festival, or just want more of it, there are always holdovers. Four productions — White Face, Balls of Yarns, Flute Loops and For Science! — are part of the Holdover Series running until Saturday at the Westbury Theatre.

Symphony Under the Sky, an annual end-of-summer tradition, will draw crowds to the Heritage Amphitheatre in Hawrelak Park from Thursday until Sunday. You can expect the classics including Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture but know that the movie music from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Harry Potter and The Little Mermaid is all sold out.

Music is also on offer at the Edmonton Expo Centre with the Boodang Outdoor Music Festival — or BOMFest —featuring 40 DJs spinning their stuff on Saturday and Sunday.

A Night of Classics with Terrell Edwards is a fundraiser with proceeds going towards Festival Place programs for kids and youth. (Festival Place) Las Vegas entertainer and Sherwood Park's own Terrell Edwards is bringing his high-energy show complete with jazz standards, classic soul and Motown moves to the stage of Festival Place on Saturday night.

If you march to your own beat, then check out the Beats International Drum Festival in McDougall Park on Sunday.

Classic Canadian rock more your style? April Wine is playing the River Cree Resort and Casino on Sunday.

Mustangs are the focus of an international meet-up in Leduc on Saturday. (David Newhardt/Mecum Auctions) If you've got a hot dog, the annual Grosvenor Dog Swim in St. Albert may be a 'paws'-itive for you on holiday Monday starting at 6 p.m.

And even though it's a school night, crowds are expected to fill Rogers Place for the Foo Fighters on their Concrete and Gold tour Tuesday night.

The Edmonton Huskies tackle the Regina Thunder in the Canadian Junior Football League on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Clarke Stadium.

If you have a need for speed but have always wanted to rip it up in a safe space, then Street League might be the ticket. The racing program at Castrol Raceway is in partnership with the Edmonton Police Service and RCMP. It runs Friday nights starting at 5 p.m.

The pride of Seattle the Foo Fighters are touring in support of their latest EP Concrete and Gold. (Rogers Place) The 39th Annual International Mustang Meet goes Saturday at the Executive Royal Inn in Leduc, with more than 400 Mustangs on display. Bring a donation for the Leduc Food Bank.

A whole lot of culinary talent on offer this weekend at the Shaw Conference Centre. (Shaw Conference Centre) A ride of a different sort? Food trucks are returning to the St. Albert Grain Elevator Park on Friday starting at 4 p.m.

Also Friday, the Shaw Conference Centre hosts Dinner with Canada's Top Chefs: Summer Edition, with 11 Red Seal chefs whipping up a summer harvest meal.

Le Burger Week Edmonton pays homage to the food so many of us love with 16 participating restaurants offering features and special burger deals for a week starting on Saturday.

The mouth-watering smell of bacon will fill the air at BaconFest at St. Basil's Cultural Centre on Sunday, starting at 4:30 p.m.

After all that mea,t maybe a vegetable is in order. The Edmonton Horticultural Society is offering up the second edition of its Tomato Extravaganza on holiday Monday at the Enjoy Centre in St. Albert.

For more fun features, attractions and community events catch Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.