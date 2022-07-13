11 sizzling suggestions for spending your weekend in Edmonton

Summer in Edmonton is heating up, and if you're after things to do with your weekend we're hooking you up with some suggestions.

Africanival is on this Saturday and Sunday. You can enjoy African heritage, its diverse, rich, and inviting cultures, as well as, talents, organizations, skills, and businesses.

This free event, featuring more than 30 entertainers and nine food vendors, is at the picturesque Louise McKinney Riverfront Park.

In past years upwards of 10,000 people have come out to celebrate African and Caribbean culture in Edmonton at Africanival. (Submitted by Frankline Agbor)

Edmonton Jerk Festival & Family BBQ is being hosted on Saturday at the Northmount community league, 9208 140th Ave. It will have entertainment, a kid zone, and of course all the great food from the grill. It starts at noon and runs until midnight.

Sir Winston Churchill Square is the spot to take in a whole bunch of art as the The Works Art and Design Festival and The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival continue until July 17.

You can expect roving performers, circle shows, food trucks, a space where kids can play games in the shade and thought-provoking public art. The event is free to attend but donations are appreciated.

'It feels like a place people want to be' Duration 2:08 Check out The Works Art and Design Festival and the Edmonton International Street Performers Festival on in Sir Winston Churchill Square in Edmonton, Alta.

You can see more from Churchill Square on this week's Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

Edmonton's Rapid Fire Theatre is back with this year's instalment of Improvaganza. The festival offers a variety of shows — from improv to sketch comedy acts — from our fertile, funny local scene and elsewhere around the world. Improvaganza is on now until July 23.

Over at Rogers Place, Cirque du Soleil is offering up OVO, with performances on from now until Sunday. Built on a biodiversity theme, the high-flying event features insect characters working, playing, fighting and searching for love.

In this theatre publicity image released by Cirque du Soleil, performers are shown in the production, OVO, on now at Rogers Place in Edmonton. (Associated Press/Cirque du Soleil/Benoit Fontaine)

At the Winspear Centre, check out the pay-what-you-can C'mon, Chamber Music Old and New, Festival. You can expect casual, eclectic, surprising performances until Sunday.

There's still time to catch Opera Nuova in action with the 2022 Opera and Music Theatre Festival. This longstanding Edmonton training ground for the vocal arts is offering up three performances of Tuck Everlasting in the Triffo Theatre at MacEwan University on Friday and Saturday.

When it comes to singing, a hard-to-top duo is performing this weekend at the Heritage Amphitheatre in Edmonton's Hawrelak Park. It's a concert with legendary Canadian composer David Foster and American singer Katharine McPhee. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Saturday for the In the Park Series.

Sexy Laundry, a rom-com written by Michele Riml, is on now until Aug. 7 at Edmonton's Mayfield Dinner Theatre. (Submitted by Mayfield Dinner Theatre)

If beating the heat is what you have in mind, there's always air conditioning to be had at Edmonton Public Library branches, movie theatres, galleries and museums like the Royal Alberta Museum, Telus World of Science or the Mayfield Dinner Theatre.

Over at the Mayfield until Aug. 7 they're offering a production called Sexy Laundry. It's the story of Alice and Henry, played by local talents Glenn Nelson and Davina Stewart, about the toll 25 years of marriage, time, kids, stress, and gravity have taken on their relationship.

Or perhaps a green space is more your speed, from splash pads to pools to parks? If so, this map below features the locations and details on more than 60 mostly free outdoor green space gems in the capital region.