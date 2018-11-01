Sleeping beauty, soldiers and sacrifice: What to do with your weekend in Edmonton

We turn our clocks back this weekend, so with the extra hour of sleep, you'll be well rested to get out and about in Edmonton this weekend.

Alberta Ballet's production of Sleeping Beauty runs until Sunday at the Jubilee Auditorium.

If you're a rodeo fan, you will have to drive south this weekend for the 45th Canadian Finals Rodeo, now the Edmonton tradition has moved to Red Deer.

It's not quite winter yet, but many animals are getting ready for it. Learn what it takes for them to survive Sunday at John Jansen Nature Centre.

All sorts of creatures to observe at the John Janzen Nature Centre. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

The Comedy Company, based on the true story of a morale-boosting unit from Edmonton in the First World War, is on at the Varscona Theatre until Nov. 11.

Redpatch, which follows the experiences of a young Indigenous soldier during the First World War, is on at the Citadel Theatre, also until Nov. 11.

Wounded Warrior Canada hosts the 22-kilometre Rucksack March For Remembrance to raise money and awareness for veterans and first responders. The march through the river valley starts in Goldbar Park.

Last year participants braved the cold and snow for the Rucksack March for Remembrance in Edmonton's river valley. (CBC)

Sacrifice and service is the theme shared in poetry, songs and letters at Rutherford House Remembers Sunday.

Music, ceremony and colour are part of the annual tradition of Lest We Forget … A Musical Tribute at the Winspear Centre Sunday evening.

Members of the Cosmopolitan Music Society taking to the stage of the Winspear Centre in their annual concert of remembrance. (Cosmopolitan Music Society)

The Yardbird Festival of Canadian Jazz is on now until Nov. 10.

In football action, the Edmonton Eskimos play their final game of the season against the play-off-bound Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday afternoon at Commonwealth Stadium.

The South Pointe Community Centre hosts Edmonton Malayalee Associations and Communities in support of flood relief in Kerala, the southern state of India, on Saturday.

Mill Creek Colliery Band hosts its premiere concert of the season, The Force Awakens, under the direction of David Hoyt on Saturday evening at Bethel Lutheran Church in Sherwood Park.

The Heritage Pavilion in Stony Plain is the spot to be for Crafters to the Rafters handmade market on this weekend.

For more than 30 years it's been a tradition. The Ermineskin Community Craft Fair returns Saturday.

Grads of Strathcona Composite High School celebrate 60 years on Saturday with dinner at the German Canadian Club.

For more fun features and community events you can tune into Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.