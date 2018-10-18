Bulls, beer, opera and more: What's on around Edmonton this weekend

From sports to spooktaculars and a little theatre and music thrown in, there's something for everybody this weekend.

The Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival is uncorked Friday and Saturday at the Shaw Conference Centre.

Professional bull riders bull their way into the Edmonton EXPO Centre on Saturday for the PBR Canada Edmonton Classic.

All sorts of characters like Ben Gorodetsky take part in the annual Dead Centre of Town at Fort Edmonton Park. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) Diwali Fair, a Hindu festival of light, showcases Indian culture, fashion, jewlery and sweets at the Meadows Community Recreation Centre all weekend.

A ghostly good time is expected at Fort Edmonton Park for a couple of different Spooktacular events; Dark on until Oct. 27 and Dead Centre of Town on until Oct. 31.

A Mexican celebration is being hosted at the Muttart Conservatory with a show in the feature pyramid dedicated to the Day of the Dead until Nov. 18.

Deadmonton Haunted House is back but at a different location. The horror show is now at 70321 Gateway Boulevard until Nov. 4.

DEDFest shows some of your favourite horror flicks at the Metro Cinema from Friday to Sunday.

Still time to take a stroll and get lost in the Edmonton Corn Maze, open until Oct. 27.

Edmonton Opera presents Giuseppe Verdi's masterpiece La Traviata at the Jubilee Auditorium with performances from Oct. 21-26.

Local talent Bridget Ryan gracing the stage of the Citadel Theatre with her one woman show on Friday and Saturday. (Citadel Theatre) You can catch local performer and producer Bridget Ryan in a cabaret-style show at the Citadel Theatre on Friday and Saturday, as she reveals tales from her 15 years of live television hosting.

Jezebel at the Still Point is live theatre about a dog in space, on at Theatre Network live at the Roxy until Sunday.

Jezebel, a French bulldog, stars in the new Theatre Network play, Jezebel at the Still Point, at the Roxy on Gateway. (Theatre Network ) Anita Renfroe and Bob Smiley join the Laugh for Life Gala fundraiser for the Mustard Seed on at the Winspear Centre Saturday night.

The Edmonton Oilers face off against the Nashville Predators on Saturday night at Rogers Place.

Alberta Beer Week is celebrated at various venues from Oct. 19 to 27.

Litfest Festival is on at various Edmonton venues until Sunday.

Beaumont Night Market goes Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. with more than 75 vendors. It's billed as a family or date night outing at the Beaumont Community Centre.

The GANG, Grandmothers of Alberta for a New Generation, is holding its first-ever craft sale – the Shakers and Makers Market. It's on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southminster-Steinhauer United Church.

The vistas of Jasper National Park are the backdrop for the annual Dark Sky Festival which presents talks, telescopes and stargazing on until Sunday.