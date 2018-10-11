Eek Fest, reptiles, comedy and more: What's on around Edmonton this weekend

This October weather is all over the place and so are the events this weekend.

The Citadel's costume sale returns this Friday and Saturday after 10 years. (Citadel Theatre) On the hunt for Halloween couture? The Citadel Costume Sale returns to the Citadel Theatre Friday and Saturday with outfits starting at $5.

The vistas of Jasper National Park are the backdrop for the annual Jasper Dark Sky Festival with talks, walks and stargazing kicking off Friday and wrapping up Oct. 21.

Like authors, and reading books? Then the Litfest Festival is for you, on until Oct. 21 at various Edmonton venues.

Pop culture, comics and costumes, along with a Halloween vaudeville show, make up Eek Fest at St. Albert Place on Saturday.

IntrigueCon Tabletop Roleplaying Game Convention is Friday to Sunday at the Queen Alexandra Community Hall.

The Edmonton Reptile and Amphibian Society Fall Expo creeps into the Italian Cultural Centre Saturday and Sunday.

Virtual reality is part of this year's Edmonton Short Film Festival on this weekend. (Edmonton Short Film Festival) It's been 20 years of stink! The town of Andrew, northeast of Edmonton hosts its 20th Annual Garlic Festival on Saturday at the community centre.

If film is more your thing, the Edmonton Short Film Festival has you covered with screenings Saturday at the Orange Hub Theatre in the west end.

The Mosquers Film Festival aims to educate, entertain, and build bridges while showcasing the diverse Muslim experience at the Winspear Centre Saturday.

A Mexican celebration is being hosted at the Muttart Conservatory with a show in the feature pyramid dedicated to the Day of the Dead until Nov. 18.

If rocks rock your world, the APEGA Rock and Fossil Clinic rolls into the Telus World of Science on Saturday.

Celtic performer Heather Rankin heads to Sherwood Park for a concert Sunday night at Festival Place. (Festival Place) Heather Rankin hits the stage at Festival Place in Sherwood Park Sunday night, promoting her first solo album A Fine Line.

Edmonton community theatre comes alive at the historic Walterdale Theatre. The production of The Triangle Factor Fire Project is on until Oct. 20.

Just a heads up, the City Market Downtown has moved indoors to Edmonton city hall, open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until May.

The Edmonton Eskimos meet the Ottawa Redblacks Saturday with a kick-off time of 3 p.m. at Commonwealth Stadium complete with a halftime show featuring Busta Rhymes.

If it's comedy you're after, the Edmonton Comedy Festival brings the laughs with headliners Trevor K. Wilson, Steve Patterson and Louis Ramey until Saturday at various venues.

Five years of youth-led arts-and-cultural events continue this weekend in St. Albert at the Amplify Festival.

We've already got the snow. This weekend, the annual snowmobile and powersports comes to the Edmonton Expo Centre.