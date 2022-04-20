13 things in Edmonton it would be unlucky to miss

Now that we've dug out from the snow (again), what to do with Earth Day and the rest of your weekend? A world full of suggestions awaits in this list.

If ink is your thing, then the Edmonton Tattoo and Arts Festival in Hall B at the Expo Centre may be what you need to find your next idea. The event features more than 200 artists and is on until Sunday.

Feature artist like Adam Wilson will be showcasing their skills at this year's Edmonton Tattoo and Arts Festival. (Edmonton Tattoo and Arts Festival)

The Edmonton Oilers are on fire, and they're facing off against the Avalanche at 7 p.m. Friday at Rogers Place and in an away game against the Columbia Blue Jackets on Sunday.

You can take in some cool pool action at the Kinsmen Sports Centre this weekend with athletes taking part in the Western Canadian Swim Championship.

Groove to the latest offering over at the Mayfield Dinner Theatre with musical Mamma Mia! on now until June 12.

Billed as the ultimate feel-good, dancing in the isles musical, Mamma Mia! is being combined with a meal at the Mayfield Dinner Theatre. (Mayfield Dinner Theatre)

When it comes to earworms, it's tough to beat Benny and Björn. But John Williams has a number of musical themes to his credit, including Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Jaws, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter. You can hear them all in a greatest hits performance, with evening and matinee shows, featuring the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra at the Winspear Centre until Sunday.

Looking to mark Earth Day? You could pitch in at the Duggan Spring Clean-up on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Duggan Community Hall. There will also be a chalk art project.

IKEA is offering a special event in their parking lot this weekend. It's a way you can drop off gently used furniture, clothing and electronics that will be collected by several local charities like FIND Edmonton and Bissell Centre Thrift Shop for reuse. Donating gets you a $25 IKEA coupon as well. Details are here.

When it comes to spring, it has been tough to find it outdoors as of late. Inside the Muttart Conservatory, their signs of springs show is wrapping up on Sunday.

Muttart Conservatory: By The Numbers Duration 1:21 Sharing some fun facts from this iconic Edmonton spot sure to surprise. 1:21

You can see more from the Muttart Conservatory on this week's edition of Our Edmonton, Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. Monday on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

"It not only looks like spring, it smells like spring cause we have hyacinth in there, different types of daffodils, tones of colours of tulips," says the Muttart's Sarah Birmingham.

On April 25, Muttart staff will close the feature pyramid down for a week before revealing their "Making Memories" show on April 30, which Birmingham expects to be a hydrangea-filled backdrop for many wedding photos until the end of its run on June 19.

Edmonton's Campio Brewing is bringing back its drag brunch this Sunday, with two sittings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in a fundraiser for the LGBTQ+ Wellness Centre in Edmonton.

If you're after a laugh, Carolyn Taylor of Baroness Von Sketch Show fame and Elvira Kurt of the game show Spin Off and other hits are performing Friday and Saturday night at The Citadel Theatre.

Shen Yun Performing Arts bring a new production to Edmonton as part of their worldwide tour. (Shen Yun Performing Arts)

Chinese culture and artistry is taking to the stage of the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium with Shen Yun. There are three performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Dance is also being showcased in Allard Hall at MacEwan University, with a new collaborative performance installation by the Brian Webb Dance Company called Graveyards and Gardens. Expect music, dance and a chance for the audience to participate in the creation of beauty with shows Friday and Saturday.

Speaking of local arts, The Edmonton Music and Speech Arts Festival, formerly known as the Edmonton Kiwanis Music Festival, is brimming with more than 20,000 music students, actors and musicians who will perform in front of an audience and receive professional adjudication at various venues until May 1.