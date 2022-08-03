Looking for something fun to do this weekend? These 11 events in Edmonton might be the ticket

Festivals are returning to Edmonton and the weekend weather is looking up, so we are sharing some suggestions that might help you map out how to spend your time.

Sir Winston Churchill Square is the spot to be to catch the Cariwest Caribbean Arts Festival starting Friday until Sunday.

The event includes a Friday night costume extravaganza, a parade on Saturday and a Caribbean village with live entertainment, kids corner, savoury Caribbean cuisine and marketplace.

Another long standing staple of the summer festival season – the Edmonton Folk Music Festival – returns to Gallagher Park today until Sunday.

This year's festival features performances from the likes of Mary Chapin Carpenter, Allison Russell, Jeremy Dutcher and about 50 other artists.

The view from the hill for folk fest back in 2018. (Submitted by Edmonton Folk Music Festival/Bryan Cooper)

Animethon 2022, which starts Friday and runs until Sunday, will feature guest appearances, a fan expo, workshops and lots of gaming action in the video rooms at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

August is also a great time to take in the University of Alberta Botanic Garden where the Aga Khan Garden is popping with colours and spots like the indoor showhomes are open again. They're also offering special twilight picnics.

You can see more from the University of Alberta Botanic Garden on Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. and 11 a.m. Monday on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

The Aga Khan Garden at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden in full bloom. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Looking for a little extra incentive to get outdoors and explore? Turns out there's an event for that.

The River Valley Alliance is hosting its summer scavenger hunt with some great local prize up for grabs. You can get in on the action until August 26.

The inaugural Pride Cup on Saturday in the ICE District Plaza will feature ball hockey, live bands, DJ's and a celebration of diversity, equality and inclusion through sport. Edmonton Rage will face off against the Calgary Pioneers with the puck drop at 2 p.m.

Jubefest returns today until August 25 with live, local music on Thursday nights in both Calgary and Edmonton's Jubilees. Juno award-winning musician Garth Prince is kicking things off with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

Musician Garth Prince playing a show at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium as part of Jubefest on August 4. (Submitted by Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium)

The Edmonton Kennel Club is hosting its 110th anniversary show starting today until Sunday featuring dog shows, obedience trails and more at the Whitemud Equine Learning Centre.

On Saturday, Filipino Food Fiesta features local restaurants and caterers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in Gold Bar Park.

The feature gallery at the Alberta Craft Council has gone to the birds with a new show called Albirda: Put a Bird on It. The exhibit, on until October 29, considers our province's winged wildlife through a broad diversity of depicted bird species, materials, and artistic approaches.

If you are after a country drive and down home agricultural experience, then head to the Bon Accord Harvest Days with a parade, farmers market, bean bag tournament and fireworks. The event is free and runs from Friday to Sunday.