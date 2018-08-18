Fast Fringe presents 15 ways to take a chance at the Edmonton Fringe Festival
'That’s what I love about the Fringe. ... Anything can actually happen. Anything!'
Fringe 'O' Saurus Rex roars into Old Strathcona from Aug. 16 to 26.
Although the festival is the biggest and one of the oldest, the artistic director still believes the festival is about taking chances.
"Anything can actually happen. Anything!" exclaims Murray Utas.
Thousands of people will hit the Fringe site, at 10330 84th Ave., to wander around, take in an outdoor busking performance, pop into the beer tent and enjoy a food truck snack.
But Utas believes you need to step inside one of the 38 venues to soak in the full experience.
"You will open up another half of the festival that you didn't even know existed."
"You can see the most incredible thing you've ever seen or you can see something and be like … OK … that was something!"
"That's what I love about the Fringe, it's taking a chance."
When it comes to wading through the sea of offerings, here are Our Edmonton's Fast Fringe preview snippets to help you.
Balls of Yarns
Venue 2: Backstage Theatre, 10330 84th Ave.
Terms & Conditions
Venue 18: Sugar Swing Ballroom, 10019 80th Ave.
Xanadu: the musical
Venue 25: Strathcona High School, 10450 72nd Ave.
Titanna Bowa: How to Succeed in Hollywood
Venue 36: La Cité Auditorium, 8627 91st St.
Flute Loops
Venue 8: Old Strathcona Performing Arts Centre, 8426 Gateway Blvd.
Tragedy: A Tragedy
Venue 3: Walterdale Theatre, 10322 83rd Ave.
Evacuated!
Venue 10: Acacia Hall, 10433 83rd Ave.
For Science!
Venue 3: Walterdale Theatre, 10322 83rd Ave.
Harun
Venue 4: Academy at King Edward, 8525 101st St.
The Anger in Ernest and Ernestine
Venue 28: The Playhouse, 10033 80th Ave.
Buyer & Cellar
Venue 10: Acacia Hall, 10433 83rd Ave.
The Cast of the Irrelevant Show: Doing our Best
Venue 30: St. Basil's Cultural Centre, 10819 71st Ave.
Punch Up
Venue 9: Telus Phone Museum, 10437 83rd Ave.
FOB
Venue 10: Acacia Hall, 10433 83rd Ave.
Concord Floral
Venue 4: Academy at King Edward, 8525 101st St.