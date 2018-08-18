Fringe 'O' Saurus Rex roars into Old Strathcona from Aug. 16 to 26.

The Edmonton Fringe Festival hoping to once again connect with local audiences. (Marc J Chalifoux) The 37th instalment of Edmonton's Fringe Theatre Festival is the largest in North America and features a record number of shows — 226 — showcasing more than 1,600 performances.

Although the festival is the biggest and one of the oldest, the artistic director still believes the festival is about taking chances.

"Anything can actually happen. Anything!" exclaims Murray Utas.

Thousands of people will hit the Fringe site, at 10330 84th Ave., to wander around, take in an outdoor busking performance, pop into the beer tent and enjoy a food truck snack.

But Utas believes you need to step inside one of the 38 venues to soak in the full experience.

"You will open up another half of the festival that you didn't even know existed."

Fringe artistic director Murray Utas overseeing the Fringe 'O' Saurus Rex edition of the festival. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) ​ Utas admits choosing a play is like rolling the dice but the investment is an average of 13 bucks.

"You can see the most incredible thing you've ever seen or you can see something and be like … OK … that was something!"

"That's what I love about the Fringe, it's taking a chance."

When it comes to wading through the sea of offerings, here are Our Edmonton's Fast Fringe preview snippets to help you.

Balls of Yarns

Venue 2: Backstage Theatre, 10330 84th Ave.

CBC TV's Our Edmonton Fast Fringe preview of the performance by Paul Strickland 0:59

Terms & Conditions

Venue 18: Sugar Swing Ballroom, 10019 80th Ave.

CBC TV's Our Edmonton Fast Fringe preview of the performance by Bossy Flyer 0:59

Xanadu: the musical

Venue 25: Strathcona High School, 10450 72nd Ave.

CBC TV's Our Edmonton Fast Fringe preview of the performance by SATCo. and Uniform Theatre. 0:38

Titanna Bowa: How to Succeed in Hollywood

Venue 36: La Cité Auditorium, 8627 91st St.

CBC TV's Our Edmonton Fast Fringe preview of the performance by Cubic Centipede Productions 1:08

Flute Loops

Venue 8: Old Strathcona Performing Arts Centre, 8426 Gateway Blvd.

CBC TV's Our Edmonton Fast Fringe preview of the performance by Devon More 1:11

Tragedy: A Tragedy

Venue 3: Walterdale Theatre, 10322 83rd Ave.

CBC TV's Our Edmonton Fast Fringe preview of the performance by Blarney Productions 1:11

Evacuated!

Venue 10: Acacia Hall, 10433 83rd Ave.

CBC TV's Our Edmonton Fast Fringe preview of the performance by Erika Kate MacDonald 1:03

For Science!

Venue 3: Walterdale Theatre, 10322 83rd Ave.

CBC TV's Our Edmonton Fast Fringe preview of the performance by Small Matters Productions 1:22

Harun​

Venue 4: Academy at King Edward, 8525 101st St.

CBC TV's Our Edmonton Fast Fringe preview of the performance by In Arms Theatre Collective 1:04

The Anger in Ernest and Ernestine

Venue 28: The Playhouse, 10033 80th Ave.

CBC TV's Our Edmonton Fast Fringe preview of the performance by Whyte Sugar Rush 1:03

Buyer & Cellar

Venue 10: Acacia Hall, 10433 83rd Ave.

CBC TV's Our Edmonton Fast Fringe preview of the performance by Gregory Caswell of Next Stage Productions 1:07

The Cast of the Irrelevant Show: Doing our Best

Venue 30: St. Basil's Cultural Centre, 10819 71st Ave.

CBC TV's Our Edmonton Fast Fringe preview of the performance by Brown Knows Ventures 1:28

Punch Up

Venue 9: Telus Phone Museum, 10437 83rd Ave.

CBC TV's Our Edmonton Fast Fringe preview of the performance by Pretty Boy Projects 1:08

FOB

Venue 10: Acacia Hall, 10433 83rd Ave.

CBC TV's Our Edmonton Fast Fringe preview of the performance by the Multicultural Theatre 1:04

Concord Floral

Venue 4: Academy at King Edward, 8525 101st St.