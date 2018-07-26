Model T races, a Sasquatch gathering and tiger tails: What to do with your weekend
Looking for stuff to do this weekend in and around Edmonton? We’ve got you covered
We get it! It's the end of July; August is just around the corner and you're feeling summer slipping away. Well not yet. There's still a load of festivals, events and attractions to see.
The biking, running, swimming and traffic delays are all part of the ITU World Triathlon Series at Hawrelak Park this weekend.
Watch the ITU World Triathlon Series in Edmonton
Sneak down to K-Days before the rides, carnival games, concerts and fireworks come to an end on Sunday
The University of Alberta Botanic Garden is the backdrop for more than 60 exhibitors Saturday and Sunday in the annual Parkland County Art Club Show and Sale.
In baseball action, the Fort McMurray Giants are in town for two games against the Edmonton Prospects at REMAX Field on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
You can get Lost In Space in the feature pyramid at the Muttart Conservatory, where Museum of the Moon is on until Sept. 16.
Massive moon sculpture adorns Muttart Conservatory
Like your rides a titch more modern? Then the Luxxur 300 Nascar Pinty's Series Race on at the Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin on Friday and Saturday may be the race for you.
She had her first hit at the age of 13 with Delta Dawn and now you can catch country music singer songwriter Tanya Tucker at the River Cree Resort and Casino Friday night.
Roam the 23rd annual Sasquatch Gathering and Music Festival featured at Métis Crossing northeast of Edmonton on Friday and Saturday which includes acts like Tippy Agogo, Bad Buddy, and the Dana Wylie Band.
Saturday night might be right for a stroll and a ghost story or two at the Historically Haunted: An Immersive Walking Classroom departing from 10318 100th Ave. NW at 7:30 p.m.