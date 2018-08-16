Fringe 'O' Saurus Rex, Jukebox Hero, an airshow and more: What to do with your weekend in Edmonton

I'm going to be honest here, who knows what the weather is going to do this weekend! It's been super smoky so check the links below to make sure these events are still a go before you head out the door.

Fringe 'O' Saurus Rex roaring into Old Strathcona for the 37th instalment of the largest Fringe Theatre Festival in North America, featuring 227 productions and more than 1,600 performances until Aug. 26.

The Pride of the Northside 4 on 4 Streetball Tournament, under the direction of basketball player and teacher Andrew Parker, is in its 10th year and will once again be taking over the Londonderry outdoor courts for competition Saturday and Sunday.

Andrew Parker is a charismatic teacher and basketball coach at M.E. LaZerte High School and embodiment of the Pride of the Northside streetball tournament. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

If you have always wanted to own an authentic Shumka Dance headpiece, dress or Ukrainian shirt, well, here's your chance. There's a costume sale on at the dance studio on Saturday from noon until 6 p.m.

The 2018 Alberta Indigenous Games continues in Callingwood Park until Sunday, including five sports and five special events for Indigenous youth from across the province.

Sport, culture and pride all part of the annual Alberta Indigenous Games, taking place this weekend. (Alberta Indigenous Games)

It's your chance to meet your rural neighbours this weekend during Alberta Open Farm Days, with more than 100 host sites and culinary events across our province.

As a result of construction, the 2018 Edmonton Dragon Boat Festival is on the move; this year, it will host teams on Telford Lake in Leduc. You can still catch the three-day event and highlights like the Novice Cup race, the Paddler Party and the Pink Ribbon Challenge.

If you're a fan of the band Foreigner, then this is Urgent news for you. It's the worldwide debut of Jukebox Hero, a musical based on Foreigner's hits, with shows until Sunday at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

The latest instalment of the Singles Foodie Bike Tour is rolling out on Sunday. This group ride makes stops at restaurants, cafes, breweries and other cool spots in the capital.

High-flying action to be had at the annual Edmonton Airshow. (CBC)

High-flight stunts attracting crowds to the Villeneuve Airport this weekend for the annual Edmonton Airshow.

A little dancing and a whole lot of local talent to be had the Edmonton Rock Music Festival this weekend at the amphitheatre in Hawrelak Park.

Pioneer way of life being celebrated with Ukrainian Day at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village east of Edmonton. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

A celebration of pioneer roots is at the heart of Ukrainian Day, Sunday at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village.

Pace yourself this weekend. The Edmonton Marathon and family festival features the full, half, 10K, 5K and kids fun run.

If you're not into running, you can riff your way to Sylvan Lake this weekend for the annual Jazz at the Lake Festival.

Eskies fans will flock to Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday for the game against the Montreal Alouettes.

The Alberta Mycological Society presenting their annual City of Champignons Wild Mushroom Exposition where you can learn to forage, taste and enjoy wild mushrooms on Sunday at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden.

And if you haven't caught it already, Snapshots of Canada is a travelling exhibit showcasing some unforgettable images and text by well-known authors, journalists and historians being showcased at the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre until September 24.

