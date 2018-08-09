Cariwest, Riverfest and Animethon: What to do with your weekend in Edmonton
Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered
Let's start with a celebration of the North Saskatchewan River valley. The Epcor Riverfest features events like cycling, hiking and paddling at three park locations and an open house at the Edmonton Riverboat.
High on the riverbank, at the Shaw Conference Centre, the Japanese anime festival Animethon 25 featuring cosplayers, voice actors music, improvisation and gaming.
For more than 30 years, Cariwest, Edmonton's Caribbean Arts Festival, has been a staple on the festival calendar. This year, food vendors, live entertainment and the carnival atmosphere fills Capital Plaza.
Find some dark sky and look up! The Perseids meteor shower peaks Aug. 10 to 13. Attend a Perseids PJ party Friday night at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden.
Shockerfest 25 features for the low, low prize of $20, 20 bands playing 12 hours straight starting on 2 p.m. Saturday at the Starlite Room.
For the second year, the Edmonton Arts Council hosts free public art picnics. Spend Sunday afternoon at the Meadows Recreation Centre for free live entertainment, activities and treats.
Keep cool this weekend in Rogers Place where you can watch premiere under-18 hockey players from Canada, Russia, Sweden and the United States compete for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
Take a horse & wagon mural tour in Stony Plain on Saturday. Rides leave from the Multicultural Heritage Centre at 10:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
Bon Accord Harvest Days hosts a variety of events bookended by a parade in Saturday morning and fireworks in the evening.
If you're after the answers to all your kids' questions about animals, then Animal Mythbusters maybe for you. The event at the Edmonton Valley Zoo features fun facts, a scavenger hunt and game shows on Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.
And if you're at Capital Plaza for Cariwest and in need of air-conditioned comfort, catch Snapshots of Canada, a traveling exhibit showcasing unforgettable images and text by well-known authors, journalists and historians. Borealis Gallery is at the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre until Sept. 24.