Fiesta, juggling and jazz: What to do with your weekend in Edmonton

OK, we’re in it now. It's summer festival season. Here are 15 events you might want to squeeze into your weekend.

Adrienne Lamb, Rick Bremness · CBC News ·
The 90s girl group TLC is one of the bands taking part in the Soundtrack Music Festival on Saturday. (TLC)

The Soundtrack Music Festival at Kinsmen Park starts at 1 p.m. Saturday with shows featuring the Goo Goo Dolls, TLC, Blind Melon, Ma$e and Edmonton's own Notorious YEG.
The work of the bard fills the tent in Hawrelak Park for the annual Freewill Shakespeare Festival. (Freewill Shakespeare Festival)

The Works Art & Design Festival is 13-day, free event featuring more than 300 exhibits at 30-or-so Edmonton venues, on until July 3.

They're striking up the band so you can soak up the tunes at the Edmonton International Jazz Festival until July 1 with gigs at various venues in the city.

To be or not to be at Hawrelak Park? Take the primrose path to catch this fair summer's offerings from Freewill Shakespeare FestivalComedy of Errors and Hamlet with shows daily (except Mondays) until July 15.

Experience Filipino food, entertainment, art and culture at the Filipino Fiesta Saturday and Sunday at Borden Park.
National Indigenous Peoples Day is celebrated in Victoria Park. (CBC)

If you missed celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day at Victoria Park in Edmonton Thursday, why not drop in on Lions Park in the City of St. Albert on Sunday?

In football action the Hamilton Tiger-Cats claw their way into Commonwealth Stadium to take on the Edmonton Eskimos Friday at 8 p.m.
The 65th annual Wainwright stampede takes place this weekend. (Wainwright Frontier & Exhibition Agricultural Society)

Wondering what's with the big top in the Edmonton Expo Centre parking lot. It's a whole lot of juggling feats, high-wire wows and equestrian acrobatics as part of The Royal Canadian Family Circus Spectac! with shows from Thursday to Sunday.

The Grammy Award-winning bluegrass sextet Steep Canyon Rangers play the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Saturday night.

Looking for roping and riding action? Drive east for the 65th-annual Wainwright Stampede with events on until Sunday.
Paris is at the heart of the new show in the feature pyramid at the Muttart Conservatory. (Muttart Conservatory)

Vintage Day and the Friends Ukrainian Music Fest is on Sunday at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village starting at 10 a.m.

The Edmonton Scottish Society is holding its annual Highland Gathering at MacEwan Park Sunday.

The Africa Gala Dinner celebrates diversity by showcasing African culture and cuisine at the Edmonton Expo Centre on Saturday night.

Edmonton's Rapid Fire Theatre once again presents Improvaganza, showcasing sketch comedy, improv and surprises on until Saturday at the Citadel Theatre.

It's the last chance to catch Letters from Europe at the Muttart Conservatory before that feature show closes Sunday.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.

Adrienne Lamb

Adrienne Lamb is an award-winning journalist based in Edmonton. She's the host and producer of Our Edmonton featured weekly on CBC TV. Adrienne has spent the last 20 years telling stories across Canada.

