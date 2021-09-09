11 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

The weekend is here. But now, what to do with it? We're hooking you up with outdoor, open air suggestions for fresh outings and adventures this weekend.

Some unique art, crafts, music and more to be had at the Strathearn Art Walk. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC ) The Strathearn Art Walk is returning this weekend from noon until 7 p.m. along picturesque Strathearn Drive. 150 artists will be featured on both Saturday and Sunday, along with an outdoor gallery experience, live music and food trucks. This is a free and dog friendly event.

The inaugural Afro Caribbean Summer Festival is this Saturday at the Root 107 popup park located at 107th Street and Jasper Avenue. You can expect food trucks, entertainment and a market showcasing local businesses.

This year, the Kaleido Festival is once again on the move, staying outdoors and popping up in pocket parks around Alberta Avenue. Music, art and magic are to be had from Friday to Sunday.

The Edmonton Corn Maze continues to wow the fall crowds. The maze is now three metres tall, the goats are keen to eat right out of your hand and the country market is stocked with locally grown products and produce. The agricultural attraction, now in its 21st year, is open until October 16.

The Bangers & Beer YEG Sausage Battle is a meaty throwdown featuring local butchers and chefs. Your ticket includes a sample of all of the sausages, a beer and one vote on Sunday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. at the You Need a BBQ shop in Sherwood Park.

Edmonton Elks quarterback Trevor Harris, right, hands the ball off to James Wilder Jr. during first half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press) After a spectacular win in Calgary, the battle of Alberta returns to Edmonton Elks home turf as the football team kicks off against the Stampeders at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium.

Local vendors, more than a dozen patios and some cool outdoor art between Jasper Avenue and 102nd Avenue makes Al Fresco on 4th a destination for many from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays.

A block party and art auction part of this weekend's plan at the Grindstone Mural Massive. (The Grindstone Comedy Theatre & Bistro) The Second Annual Grindstone Mural Massive is on from Friday to Sunday in Old Strathcona. Live entertainment, mural paintings, a vendors market and an art auction will be at this block party along 81st Avenue between 100 and 101st Street.

The Parkinson Association of Alberta is hosting their annual Step n' Stride this Saturday in Rundle Park. Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the 1km, 3km and 5km walk getting underway at 10 a.m. in an effort to raise funds and awareness. Events are taking place in nine Alberta locations this year as well as virtually.

The patio music series continues this weekend at the Edmonton Ski/Bike Club with performances by Punch Buggy on Friday and Jack McDonald-Cockrall on Saturday night.