11 things to do this weekend in Edmonton
Bangers and beer, Strathearn art walk, Afro Caribbean culture and more
The weekend is here. But now, what to do with it? We're hooking you up with outdoor, open air suggestions for fresh outings and adventures this weekend.
The inaugural Afro Caribbean Summer Festival is this Saturday at the Root 107 popup park located at 107th Street and Jasper Avenue. You can expect food trucks, entertainment and a market showcasing local businesses.
This year, the Kaleido Festival is once again on the move, staying outdoors and popping up in pocket parks around Alberta Avenue. Music, art and magic are to be had from Friday to Sunday.
The Edmonton Corn Maze continues to wow the fall crowds. The maze is now three metres tall, the goats are keen to eat right out of your hand and the country market is stocked with locally grown products and produce. The agricultural attraction, now in its 21st year, is open until October 16.
For more from the Edmonton Corn Maze you can catch Our Edmonton this Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon, and 11 a.m. on Monday on CBC TV and the CBC GEM.
The Bangers & Beer YEG Sausage Battle is a meaty throwdown featuring local butchers and chefs. Your ticket includes a sample of all of the sausages, a beer and one vote on Sunday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. at the You Need a BBQ shop in Sherwood Park.
Local vendors, more than a dozen patios and some cool outdoor art between Jasper Avenue and 102nd Avenue makes Al Fresco on 4th a destination for many from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays.
For 40 other suggestions of parks and green space gems, it turns out there's a map for that here.
The Parkinson Association of Alberta is hosting their annual Step n' Stride this Saturday in Rundle Park. Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the 1km, 3km and 5km walk getting underway at 10 a.m. in an effort to raise funds and awareness. Events are taking place in nine Alberta locations this year as well as virtually.
The patio music series continues this weekend at the Edmonton Ski/Bike Club with performances by Punch Buggy on Friday and Jack McDonald-Cockrall on Saturday night.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?