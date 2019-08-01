Former Edmonton bus trainer convicted for giving out fake certificates

A former driving instructor with the City of Edmonton was convicted Thursday of breach of public trust for giving out nearly 100 false driving certificates over a three-year period.

As an Edmonton Transit Service driving instructor, Wayne Burnash, 62, was authorized to give training and approve certificates for city employees only.

Between 2015 and 2018, Burnash gave out 99 certificates to drivers who didn't work for the city — which they could use to get lower insurance rates or knock demerit points off their licences.

In provincial court on Thursday, Burnash pleaded guilty to breach of public trust.

The original charge of fraud over $5,000 was dropped.

Judge Marilena Carminati noted that Burnash jeopardized public safety by giving out fake papers, had a relatively high position and "took advantage of that in a corrupt way."

"Jail time is called for," Carminati said.

But Carminati agreed to a conditional sentence of house arrest on the weekends for seven months, with strict check-in times with his supervisor at the probation office, 240 hours of community service. He was ordered to have no access to intoxicating substances.

Defence lawyer Kent Tesky and special prosecutor Rowan Kunitz agreed to the plea and sentencing conditions.

A matter of public safety

On at least two occasions, court heard, Burnash accepted cash for the driving certificates, $100 and $120.

There was proof money changed hands in the other 97 incidents, court heard.

"Even if there were no funds that transferred hands, he was still in an abuse of the trust that the public had placed in him in to ensure that drivers that are on the road are properly certified," Kunitz said.

In some cases, Burnash gave out certificates with no training at all, which "put the public at an enormous risk," Kunitz said.

Tesky argued that a fraud trial would have turned into a lengthy process that involved calling 99 witnesses to prove fraudulent transactions.

Kunitz said it was in the public interest for a variety of reasons to resolve the case without the fraud charge.

Burnash lost his job with the City of Edmonton after the allegations were made public in January.

In court, his lawyer mentioned that Burnash works in the automotive industry.

