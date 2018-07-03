No plans to change Eskimos name after northern consultations

After consulting with Inuit Canadians in the Northwest Territories, Edmonton's CFL team has no plans to discard the Eskimos name, says the team's CEO.

"It's premature to talk about scenarios down the road," said Len Rhodes, president and CEO of the team. "Right now, at this point in time, we have no plans to change our name.

"But I think there are loads of opportunities in terms of things we can do with the community, even with our current name."

Len Rhodes, president of the Edmonton Eskimos, travelled north earlier this month to host consultations on the football club's name. (Tim Adams/CBC) Responding to continued backlash, Rhodes and team officials travelled to Yellowknife and Inuvik earlier this month to host consultations with local residents, politicians and cultural leaders.

He said the team has always used the Eskimos name with the "utmost pride," but wanted to hear directly from people in the North about whether it's considered offensive.

"We wanted to speak to the people in the northern communities, the Inuit communities specifically, and to have a direct conversation," Rhodes said in an interview Tuesday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"It was a seen as a sign of respect to have taken the time to go up there and meet them in person."

The name controversy has plagued the team for years and calls for a new team moniker have escalated in advance of the 2018 Grey Cup game in Edmonton.

Canada's national Inuit association, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, which represents 60,000 Canadian Inuit, first petitioned the Eskimos to change their name in 2015.

While critics say Eskimos is an antiquated, derogatory term that symbolizes colonial policies, opinions among northerners seemed split, Rhodes said.

"There are those that say it's irrelevant and there are those that say it's worse than that," Rhodes said.

"There are those that say it's irrelevant and there are those that say it's worse than that," Rhodes said.

"But there are many people who feel the name is OK and it's actually one that they're proud of being associated with."

The team began surveying season ticket holders about the name earlier this year.

Rhodes declined to share the results of the independent survey, suggesting they might bias future consultations planned in Edmonton, Nunavut, and Ottawa.

The team will continue the consultation until at least early next year, Rhodes said.

"It's the first step in a long process. It's the starting point, but certainly not the end point," he said.