Unclaimed $71K 50/50 jackpot will carry over to next Edmonton Eskimos home game

If Lady Luck is smiling at the Edmonton Eskimos next match-up, one fan will get the chance to bring home a monumental jackpot.

When the Eskimos host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Aug. 2, the 50/50 prize will start at a whopping $71,480.

The prize is being carried over because it was unclaimed after the Eskimos beat the Toronto Argonauts at home on July 13.

The football club said Friday it will add 36 extra ticket sellers throughout the concourse at Commonwealth Stadium to accommodate the increased demand for 50/50 tickets. There will be 100 ticket sellers in total.

Tickets go for $5 each, three for $10 or 10 for $20.

The draw will be made during the game's fourth quarter.

The winner will take home half the proceeds from ticket sales. The rest goes to minor football programs in northern Alberta — the Edmonton Huskies, Edmonton Wildcats, University of Alberta Golden Bears, Football Alberta and the Eskimo Alumni Association.

Last year, a record-breaking 50/50 jackpot of $435,919.50 went to longtime fans Quentin and Samantha Ebertz after an unclaimed ticket for $80,000 from a previous game made for a mammoth prize.

Kickoff for the Aug. 2 game against Saskatchewan is 8 p.m.

Tickets are still available.