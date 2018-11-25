'Once an Eskimo, always an Eskimo': Edmonton alumni gather for Grey Cup

It's been 20 years since some of the former Edmonton Eskimos players have seen each other in the same room.

But on Sunday night, nine alumni came together at the home of former Eskimos linebacker Tom Towns to watch the 106th Grey Cup in Edmonton.

Some of the ex-Eskimos travelled from across North America to watch the game with their former teammates.

All the players in the room were once part of the team for at least one season during the Grey Cup wins from 1978 to 1982.

Dave Cutler (right) and Tom Towns (left) joke around with one another during a Grey Cup viewing party. (Stephanie Dubois/CBC Edmonton)

Huddled around the television with a buffet of food behind them, the alumni watched almost silently as their once arch-rivals, the Calgary Stampeders, took on the Ottawa Redblacks at Commonwealth Stadium.

The room was quiet when a Stampeders player missed a throw in the first quarter.

"Eddie Jones would have caught that," said Bruce Lemmerman from the couch.

The ex-Eskimos in the room chuckled collectively but kept their eyes glued to the game.

"The atmosphere is good with a bunch of former players because you can look at certain plays and understand they didn't do this, they did that or it's a great play," said Brian Fryer, former wide receiver.

"And you know, we can rouse each other. It's always good to watch a game with everyone."

The room went nearly quiet while the players watched the two teams battle it out at the stadium they once called home.

For many, the day reminds them of the excitement of playing in the Grey Cup.

"It just comes out and it's just like riding a bike. We're just right back at it," said Dave Cutler, former kicker for Edmonton.

Other ex-Eskimos at the viewing party included Eric Upton, Dale Potter, John Pointer, Ed Jones, along with coach Brian Dickinson.

Some of the alumni were cheering for Ottawa, others for Calgary. But what they did agree on is the camaraderie never dies.

"Once an Eskimo, always an Eskimo," said Lemmerman.