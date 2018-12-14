How are wait times at your local hospital? Track Edmonton and area emergency rooms here

It's been a trying time for Alberta's hospitals, which have seen heavy influxes of patients with respiratory diseases — particularly COVID-19, influenza and RSV — in addition to the regular demands on the health-care system.

At several points during the fall and winter, patients have faced extraordinary wait times when arriving at hospitals pushed to the limits of their capacity.

These wait times can fluctuate greatly from day to day, even hour by hour.

To help you keep an eye on trends, CBC News is employing an automated computer script to regularly monitor the posted wait times at all the emergency departments in Edmonton.

Below you will find a series of charts depicting the wait times at each hospital in the city and surrounding area over the past four weeks.

The charts will be continuously updated via automated computer script.

Bookmark this page to come back to it in the future and check on the latest trends.

The data in the charts represent the estimated amount of time to see a physician when a patient arrives at a hospital, as reported by the Alberta Health Services emergency department wait times website.

These estimates are approximate and don't necessarily represent the exact amount of time everyone will wait. Patients are triaged and critical cases receive care first.

The charts are updated hourly, at one minute past the hour, with wait times at that moment indicated by the thin orange lines.

The thick red lines indicate the average wait times over the past 24 hours.

Hospitals in the City of Edmonton:

At many of these hospitals, you'll notice the wait times often spike late at night and into the wee hours of the morning, then drop back down later in the day.

Alberta Health Services says this is because staffing levels are lower overnight.

"While the wait to see a physician may increase overnight, timely assessment by a triage nurse to assess the patient for priority is available the vast majority of the time within minutes of arrival," AHS spokesperson Kristi Bland said.

The trends are not necessarily the same at all hospitals, however.

Here are what wait times look like in communities surrounding Edmonton.

Hospitals in the surrounding area: