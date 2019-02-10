Three injured in apartment shooting in southwest Edmonton

Three people were injured in an incident involving a firearm in the southwest neighbourhood of Rutherford Saturday evening, Edmonton police said.

At about 5:20 p.m., police were called to an apartment suite in a complex around 114 Street and Ellerslie Road.

Police found three men with injuries sustained from a firearm. One man was seriously injured but he's in stable condition, police said.

Two others had non-life-threatening injuries. All men are in their 30s.

Police said they don't have suspects in custody and believe it to be an isolated incident.

They are investigating.

It's the first of two shootings in Edmonton this weekend.