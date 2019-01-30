Edmonton Economic Development defrauded of $375,000

Edmonton Economic Development Corp. said Wednesday it has lost $375,000 in a "fraudulent financial transaction."

"We are working with authorities and legal counsel to determine if the funds can be recovered," the EEDC said in a news release.

The EEDC, a City of Edmonton agency, is funded by the city to drive specific economic activities.

EEDC said it has retained independent cyber security and fraud prevention expertise to analyze its processes and systems to assist in the investigation and prevent future attempts to defraud the organization.

In 2017, MacEwan University was defrauded of $11.8 million in a phishing scam.