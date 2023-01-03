Foam for the holidays? You can now recycle Styrofoam at eco stations in Edmonton

Instead of sitting in a landfill for hundreds of years, leftover foam packaging from holiday orders in Edmonton can now be squashed, shipped and transformed into new products.

Styrofoam is a trademarked brand of foam used in construction, but most people use the word to refer to expanded polystyrene foam, which carries the type "#6" plastic symbol.

Two companies bid on the City of Edmonton's request for proposals for foam collection and recycling this fall and Styro Re Cycle won the contract. Doug Sheremeta, supervisor of waste drop-off services, said the city launched a pilot last year before expanding the service to all eco stations.

Edmonton residents and businesses may take large pieces of foam — takeout containers, packing peanuts and meat trays are not accepted — to any eco station.

There is no fee for dropping them off, but the foam should be clean and free of debris. Sheremeta said foam is not collected through the curbside recycling program because the machinery at the materials recovery facility cannot sort it.

Styro Re Cycle collects foam from the eco stations and uses a machine with high pressure to squash it into denser blocks.

Densified styrofoam is pushed out of a high-pressure machine. (Madeleine Cummings/CBC)

The company then sells the material, through brokers, to other firms around the world. Most of the foam becomes plastic pellets, which can be used to make products like picture frames, running shoes and decks.

"It's just the right thing to do," said Leighton Larson, who spent 30 years in the Canadian military before co-founding the east Edmonton company with Don Fink during the pandemic.

In 2022, Styro Re Cycle diverted nearly 2,000 cubic metres of foam from the landfill. If all the pieces had been stacked on top of each other, the pile would be as tall as the Stantec Tower in downtown Edmonton.

Errol Reed, Leighton Larson and Don Fink show off the densified styrofoam compacted at their east Edmonton shop. (Madeleine Cummings/CBC)

Larson said the market demand for plastics is increasing and it has become easier over the past three years to find buyers.

Edmonton isn't the first municipality to recycle polystyrene foam in Alberta.

St. Albert and Strathcona County were early adopters. Spruce Grove and Devon were the first municipalities to work with Styro Re Cycle and some communities, like Grande Prairie, have their own densifying machines, Larson said.

Foam recycling companies also serve commercial clients.

Printer World, a printer supplier and repair shop in Edmonton's west end, generates a lot of polystyrene foam waste because new printers and toners come encased in it.

The company stockpiles the foam in a large white bag, which Styro Re Cycle collects every few weeks.

"It's just a way for us to be part of the solution," said Paul Curcio, Printer World's president.

Curcio said recycling printer packaging is a way for the company to differentiate itself from its competition. Printer World offers to take back customers' packaging and recycle it.

Styrofoam recycling machine in action Duration 0:15 Styro-Go's polystyrene recycling machine processes styrofoam so it can be remade into new products.

Larson said he hopes to expand into other cities this year — and eventually have the company creating plastic from the blocks of foam.