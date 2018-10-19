Edmonton restaurant shut down for cockroaches, dirty kitchen

A central Edmonton Chinese restaurant has been ordered closed by the province after health inspectors discovered cockroaches and filthy kitchen conditions.

Dynasty Century Palace Restaurant at 9700 105th Ave. failed a health inspection on Oct. 16.

It's the second restaurant in Chinatown to be closed down in the last month. Taipan Cafe at 10627 97th St. remains shuttered after a failed health inspection two weeks ago.

Alberta Health Services inspectors found evidence of a cockroach infestation inside the Dynasty Palace building. Two cockroaches, one alive and the other dead, were found on the floor of the cook line.

Various dishes were left uncovered, giving easy access to vermin and other sources of contamination, inspectors found.

Effective pest management practices were not in place and neither were some important food handling practices. Grease dripping was onto the cook line. There were food-encrusted bowls and dirty cooking surfaces.

Perishable foods were being stored at room temperature. Raw food was being stored next to vegetables and other ready-to-eat items.

Hand washing was also an issue.

A worker was seen coming out of the staff washroom wearing orange rubber gloves. The staff member then continued to wash dishes without washing his hands.

The orange rubber gloves were being used by all kitchen staff to both handle food and wash dirty dishes, inspectors found.

As referenced in the inspection report, the food facility was found in contravention in a previous order issued on Sept. 19, 2017.

Before it can re-open, the business must clean up, call in a pest control company and hire a manager in certified in safe food handling practices, or train a current one.

The business owners could not be reached for comment Friday morning.

The restaurant was fined $42,000 in February 2016 for a series of health code violations relating to the cleanliness and maintenance of the establishment dating back to 2009.

Charges were laid after several inspections in 2014 noted the same violations were occurring and previous AHS orders were ignored.