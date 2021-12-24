One dead in north central Edmonton duplex fire

One person is dead after a fire broke inside a duplex in north central Edmonton Friday morning, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says.

Fire crews were called at 1:10 a.m. to a duplex near the intersection of 123rd Avenue and 90th Street, said Rowan Anderson, a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

Crews arrived five minutes later and found a working fire.

Anderson could not provide further details on the person who died.

There were no confirmed injuries, Anderson said, but three people at the scene who were being assessed as a precaution declined the offer of a hospital transfer.

The fire was declared under control around 1:40 a.m. and was fully extinguished shortly before 5 a.m., Anderson said.

The damage from the flames was contained to one side of the duplex.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined. Fire investigators will be at the scene later Thursday, Anderson said.