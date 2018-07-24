Firearms, fentanyl, cocaine and covert compartments: 4 charged in trafficking bust

Four people are facing trafficking charges after police recovered illicit drugs, stolen firearms, vehicles with covert compartments designed for street trafficking and more than $70,000 cash from a trio of south Edmonton properties.

The Edmonton Drug and Gang (EDGE) Section began investigating an Edmonton man in February for drug trafficking activities, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

During the four-month long investigation that followed, investigators identified three additional suspects in the drug trafficking operation, police said.

On June 20, police executed search warrants at three Edmonton properties in southeast and southwest Edmonton.

Officers recovered nearly 1,440 grams of cocaine, 122 grams of cocaine base, 4,111 grams of methamphetamine, 2,968 fentanyl pills, nearly 12 litres of GHB — also known as the date-rape drug — and 11 kilograms of phenacetin, a common cutting agent used by dealers to dilute the purity of cocaine in order to maximize profits.

At the homes, police also found three vehicles, two of which had hidden compartments designed to traffic the drugs undetected.

One of the hidden compartments, located inside a centre console, contained approximately three kilograms of methamphetamine and one kilogram of cocaine.

The firearms seized — all of which were stolen — included a 9-mm Luger SR9 handgun, a.22-calibre Ruger New Model Super Single Six revolver and a .357-calibre Beretta Stampede six-shot revolver.

Police also found a significant amount of ammunition.

The suspects, who range in age from 30 to 39, are facing dozens of charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime.