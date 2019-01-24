Auditor alleges city driving instructor wrongfully issued dozens of certificates

An Edmonton Transit Service driving instructor wrongfully issued nearly 100 certificates to people trying to avoid licence suspensions and get cheaper insurance rates, a report from the Office of the City Auditor says.

The report, released Thursday, alleges the instructor wrongfully issued 99 certificates over three years. The report also raised concerns over public safety, suggesting the certificates may have been used to keep risky drivers on the road.

The findings of a joint investigation by the Office of the City Auditor, Corporate Security and Labour relations were made public in the report.

Public safety concerns

The City of Edmonton is only certified by the province to offer Professional Driver Improvement Courses for its own employees. ETS operators have to complete the course as part of their training.

The instructor, who is only referred to as "Instructor A" in the report, allegedly used those powers to issue certificates between Jan. 2015 and April 2018 to non-city employees who had not taken the test.

The people who obtained the certificates, the report said, did it to prevent their licence from being suspended or to get cheaper insurance rates, or both.

A person can get up to a three demerit points wiped from their record if they take the improvement course from a driving school, with prices ranging from $120 to $300. In Alberta, a driver can accumulate 15 demerit points before their license is suspended.

"There could potentially be a risk to public safety if wrongfully issued certificates have been used to prevent the suspension of a driver's license. In these cases, an individual is able to continue driving without proper training," the report said.

A certificate was also issued to a co-owner of a local limousine company, according to the report. If certificates were issued to limo driver to prevent suspensions, the report continued, then those drivers could be driving without a valid license.

"This would also mean they no longer have valid vehicle-for-hire licences that are required by the City in order to operate and drive a limousine for a fee in the City of Edmonton," the report stated.

Instructor fired after investigation concluded

ETS branch manager Eddie Robar said the instructor is "no longer employed with the City of Edmonton," in a statement to CBC News on Thursday.

"Administration took swift action once made aware of the situation," Robar said.

An ETS spokesperson confirmed the employee was fired after the investigation concluded.

The auditor's report said it was outside the scope of their investigation to determine exactly why the people obtained the certificates. Robar forwarded the issue to Alberta Transportation for further investigation, on the auditor's recommendation.

In a letter to an Alberta Transportation licensing officer, dated Dec. 11, Robar said the city "takes this event extremely seriously."

He also said the city had alerted Edmonton police, so it could determine whether a criminal investigation is required.

The auditor's report said it will be up to police to investigate whether the vehicle-for-hire drivers implicated by the fraudulent certificates are not properly licensed.

'No proper oversight'

The report said oversight "weaknesses" made it possible for the instructor to issue the fraudulent certificates "without anybody noticing".

The instructor was first able to independently obtain and add non-employee names to blank certificates. Then, they were able to cover the paper trail. The instructor allegedly falsified the appropriate paperwork and logs without any approvals from a supervisor, leaving the auditor to conclude there was "no proper oversight".

The discrepancies were eventually uncovered by another instructor, according to city documents, which prompted ETS management to get involved. The matter was sent to the Office of the City Auditor in Aug. 2018.

The report recommended that ETS divvy up how certificates are issued. The same instructor who teaches the course should be different from the instructor who signs the certificate, and a supervisor should regularly review the logs, the report concluded.

The recommendation was accepted by management and is set to be implemented by the end of February.

The issue will land before councillors on the Audit Committee at a meeting next week.