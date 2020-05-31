Edmonton driver falls 40 feet after collision on Gateway Boulevard

A man in Edmonton was taken to hospital on Saturday evening after falling roughly 40 feet from an overpass.

Edmonton police said the man lost control of his motorized tricycle while attempting to turn east onto 23 Avenue from Gateway Boulevard. Police say the man struck a cement barricade which stopped his vehicle, and hurled him over top and over the overpass, falling around 40 feet.

Police responded to the call at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The driver was transported to hospital for precautionary reasons, but police say the man's condition soon began to deteriorate.

The man was soon found to have a brain bleed and was rushed to surgery in critical condition, police said.

Edmonton police are continuing to investigate the collision.