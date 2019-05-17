Despite delay on new digs, downtown farmers market moves to new location

If you're looking to head to the market on this first long weekend of summer, you might want to double-check where you're going.

The outdoor downtown farmers market that would normally set up this weekend for the summer on 104th Street has moved to a new permanent indoor location eight blocks to the east.

However, the new indoor location is still being worked on. So that means the outdoor market that is moving indoors will still be outdoors for a while yet — but in the new location.

"We have experienced some construction issues there and delays, so we are not probably going to be ready for that building until, we think, mid-August," Dan Young, spokesman for the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market, told CBC Radio's Edmonton AM on Friday.

The market, which operated on 104th Street during the summer and fall and then city hall during the colder months, announced in March that it would move permanently to the Great Western Garment Company building on 97th Street and 103rd Avenue.

Young said that it is taking longer than thought to ensure the building's infrastructure is ready.

"The building is actually 108 years old. And sometimes there are discoveries that one has to deal with," Young said with a chuckle.

"We are right now in the process of getting our plumbing, water to the stalls, and getting our electricity upgraded, as well, to handle coolers and fridges that require higher amperages and currents."

The construction delays aren't affecting this weekend's operations, however. Young said vendors are getting set up for regular operations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The market will be located along 103rd Avenue between 96th and 97th streets. As was the case at 104th Street, the new outdoor location will be dog-friendly.

"We have quite a few of our vendors and good entertainment coming and so we're set to go outside like we always were," he said. "They're really excited about the building and they're excited about being outside as well. Everybody's been cooped up for a while."

During the summer, there will also be a portion of the market that is outdoors, he said.

There are more than 600 free parking stalls available for shoppers.