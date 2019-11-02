Permit woes shutter downtown farmers market – again

The permit office giveth and the permit office taketh away.

The Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market was closed Saturday, citing a problem with getting proper permits from the city — again.

In a notice taped to the window of the market's new year-round indoor home, the historic GWG Building, market organizers said that after last weekend's opening day, a deficiency with the building's sprinklers and other systems was identified.

The notice states work and inspections continued through the week, and that the market, building owner and city worked collaboratively. By Friday, the building was still not up to code.

"Despite the best efforts of all parties, the city is unable to confirm that minimum fire safety requirements have been met that would allow the market to open," the notice reads.

The closure comes one week after the market's much anticipated opening day in its new space. The move was delayed, first in the spring when work wasn't finished, and then this fall, shortly before the anticipated opening, when the city shut down last-minute work over permit issues.

The market shared a notice about the closure on social media on Friday afternoon.

Important notice: Market is closed Sat, Nov 2. After last week's opening, another permit issue was identified between the City and the building owner, and we are working closely with both parties to resolve the issue. Visit our website for more info <a href="https://t.co/ALROxrd0nA">https://t.co/ALROxrd0nA</a> <a href="https://t.co/fRIX8OhLvW">pic.twitter.com/fRIX8OhLvW</a> —@YegdtMarket

The note posted in the window pleaded for patience from vendors and customers, explaining the last-minute notice was due to the hope the permit issue would be resolved.

When it is open, the market's hours are Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.