Permit woes shutter downtown farmers market – again
The building's fire safety requirements are not up to snuff
The permit office giveth and the permit office taketh away.
The Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market was closed Saturday, citing a problem with getting proper permits from the city — again.
In a notice taped to the window of the market's new year-round indoor home, the historic GWG Building, market organizers said that after last weekend's opening day, a deficiency with the building's sprinklers and other systems was identified.
The notice states work and inspections continued through the week, and that the market, building owner and city worked collaboratively. By Friday, the building was still not up to code.
- 'We're open and awestruck': Downtown indoor market finally opens
- Indoor downtown farmers market launch faces last-minute setback
"Despite the best efforts of all parties, the city is unable to confirm that minimum fire safety requirements have been met that would allow the market to open," the notice reads.
The closure comes one week after the market's much anticipated opening day in its new space. The move was delayed, first in the spring when work wasn't finished, and then this fall, shortly before the anticipated opening, when the city shut down last-minute work over permit issues.
The market shared a notice about the closure on social media on Friday afternoon.
Important notice: Market is closed Sat, Nov 2. After last week's opening, another permit issue was identified between the City and the building owner, and we are working closely with both parties to resolve the issue. Visit our website for more info <a href="https://t.co/ALROxrd0nA">https://t.co/ALROxrd0nA</a> <a href="https://t.co/fRIX8OhLvW">pic.twitter.com/fRIX8OhLvW</a>—@YegdtMarket
The note posted in the window pleaded for patience from vendors and customers, explaining the last-minute notice was due to the hope the permit issue would be resolved.
When it is open, the market's hours are Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.